TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man will be taking home lottery winnings every week for the rest of his life after he purchased a winning lottery ticket last year.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Jose Ortiz, of Clewiston, claimed a $1,000 “Week for Life” prize from the multi-state draw game CASH4LIFE. The drawing was held on Dec. 8, 2022, according to lottery officials.

Ortiz chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. He purchased the winning CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket from Clewiston Jiffy, located at 432 West Sugarland Highway in Clewiston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The popular multi-state game offers two-lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life. According to a press release, Florida is the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. ET at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters studio. Drawings can also be viewed live here.

Feeling lucky? Lottery players can find the winner CASH4LIFE numbers on the Florida Lottery’s website, the lottery’s mobile app, at Florida Lottery retailers statewide, or by calling 850-921-PLAY.