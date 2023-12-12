POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pompano Beach man won a million-dollar top prize after spending $5 at his local Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Ronald Marc, 51, won a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

Marc got the winning ticket from the Publix on 1003 East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park. The store will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pompano Beach resident took the prize home as a payment of $685,000.

The $5 Gold Rush Doubler has 13 remaining top prizes of $1 million. When the game first launched on Jan. 16, it had 28 prizes.