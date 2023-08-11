PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Coast man got rich after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

Friday, the Lottery said Maher Nameh, 39, of Palm Coast claimed his prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-off game.

Nameh purchased his winning ticket from the J Discount located at 1041 North US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the lottery, Nameh claimed his prize as a one-time prize of $640,000.

The $50 $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-off game has two top prizes where winners can get $1 million a year for life. Both prizes are still up for grabs.

The game also has 177 prizes of $1 million left.