STARKE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie.

Ryan Sodek, 51, won his prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game. He claimed his prize as a one-time sum of $880,000.

The Lottery said Sodek got his winning ticket from the Winn-Dixie located at 470 West Madison Street in Starke.

The store will now receive a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game allows people to buy tickets for $30 to compete for four top prizes of $15 million. The game also has 24 $1 million prizes.