JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach won the prize from the Florida 300X The Cash Scratch-off.

Peterson got the wining ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard in Jensen Beach. The store will get a $2,000 for selling the ticket.

The Jensen Beach resident his prize took home as a one-time payment of $695,500.

The Florida 300X The Cash game launched in September and had three remaining top prizes of $15 million. The odds of winning any cash prize, in general, is 1-in-2.93.