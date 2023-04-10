TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 59-year-old Florida man was the latest winner to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Alexander Osceola, 59, of Ochopee, claimed his million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Osceola chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Osceola’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145. Only one top-prize ticket remains to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 24 136 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 45 255 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 341 1,806 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 348 1,790 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,406 7,138 Florida Lottery

Osceola bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 13820 Southwest 88th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.