TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 59-year-old Florida man was the latest winner to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Alexander Osceola, 59, of Ochopee, claimed his million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Osceola chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Osceola’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145. Only one top-prize ticket remains to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|24
|136
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|45
|255
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|341
|1,806
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|348
|1,790
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|1,406
|7,138
Osceola bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 13820 Southwest 88th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.