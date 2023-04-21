MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man won $1 million from the Florida Lottery after making a stop at his local grocery store, according to a Friday release from the Florida Lottery.

The lottery said Friday that Amaury Valdez, 51, of Miami got a $1 million prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Valdez got the winning ticket from the Fresco y Mas at 14655 Southwest 104th Street in Miami.

The 51-year-old chose to take his winnings as a one-time payment of $798,985. The lottery said the store will also get $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Monopoly Doubler game sells tickets for $20. According to the lottery website, it has four remaining top prizes of $5 million and seven $1 million prizes.