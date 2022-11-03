HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is $1 million richer after he matched five numbers in a Mega Millions drawing, the Florida Lottery announced.

Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, bought the winning ticket at Stirling Petroleum on Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

Febles’ ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number in the July 26 drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. It has an estimated jackpot of $119 million.

If you are looking to become a billionaire, the Powerball features a top prize of $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.