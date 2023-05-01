FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s stop at his local deli ended up winning him a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery said.

Monday, the Florida Lottery said Jay Wein of Fort Lauderdale claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game.

Wein bought his winning ticket from the Smiley Food & Deli at 31/00 Northeast 9th Street in Ft. Lauderdale, which will get a $2,000 commission for the sale.

The newly rich man chose to take home his prize as a one-time payment of $820,000.00.

The $50 500X scratch-off game offers players the chance to win a top prize of $25 million, the largest in the Florida Lottery. There is one top prize left, along with 19 remaining prizes of $1 million.