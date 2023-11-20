BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man took home a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery, all for the prize of $20.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that Mario Torres, 47, of Boynton Beach claimed a winning prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

Torres bought his winning ticket from Kenny’s Mart at 214 East Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach. The store will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

According to the lottery, Torres took home his prize as a one-time payment of $795,000.