ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.

The Florida Lottery said Shaun Frazier, 44, won the $1 million prize from a $50 scratch-off ticket in the 500X THE CASH game.

Frazier purchased the winning ticket from a convenience store, Buddy’s Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road. The retailer will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Frazier chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

He did not win the top prize in the 500X THE CASH game, however. Players could win $25 million, which the Florida Lottery said is the largest prize to be offered in the state. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.