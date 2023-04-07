LEESBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won big after his Gold Rush ticket turned out to be worth a million dollars, according to the Florida Lottery.

Friday, the Lottery said Edward Haggerty of Leesburg got his ticket for the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Circle K at 2211 North Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg.

Haggerty chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $795,000.

Meanwhile, the Circle K will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 Gold Rush Limited game has 11 $5 million top prizes left up for grabs. Meanwhile, there are still 40 $1 million prizes left.