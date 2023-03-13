TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man “struck gold” after he claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, James Hart, of Longwood, claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Hart purchased the winning ticket from Circle K, located at 2690 West State Road 434 in Longwood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED game launched in September 2021 and allows players to have a chance to win 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

The ticket is also filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000, with the overall odds of winning being 1 in 2.65.