WESTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Broward County man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.

The Florida Lottery said Daniel Whitley, 61, won the $1 million prize from a $50 scratch-off ticket in the 500X THE CASH game.

Whitley purchased the winning ticket from a Publix grocery store, located at 6901 Taft Street in Hollywood. The retailer will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Whitley chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

He did not win the top prize in the 500X THE CASH game, however. Players could win $25 million, which the Florida Lottery said is the largest prize to be offered in the state.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.