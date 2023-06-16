TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples man won $1 million after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced that 63-year-old John Downey claimed the top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Downey chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Lottery officials said Downey bought the winning ticket at the Publix located at 8833 Tamiami Trail North in Naples.

The Publix store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there are nine scratch-off tickets worth $5 million remaining and 36 scratch-offs worth $1 million remaining.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.