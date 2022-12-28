BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won $1 million after he bought a $20 scratch-off from a gas station.

The Florida Lottery said 23-year-old Brayan Martinez of North Lauderdale claimed the $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Officials said Martinez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The lottery said Martinez bought the winning ticket from Jupiter West Mobil at 6661 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Players can also win prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odd of winning are 1-in-2.65, the lottery said.