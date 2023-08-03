TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man turned a $1 lottery ticket into $1.45 million after winning the jackpot in a Florida Lottery drawing earlier this year.

On Thursday, Larry Strickland of Tallahassee claimed the jackpot from a drawing held on Feb. 15 for the Jackpot Triple Play game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $937,534.

Strickland bought the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket, located at 6753 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

In the Jackpot Triple Play game, players pay $1 for three tries at the jackpot. Players must match three or more numbers in the winning set to claim victory. They can get an extra chance to win if they add “combo” to the ticket for $1 more, which combines all of the matches.

The jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is claimed, according to the Florida Lottery. The current jackpot is $1.2 million and the next drawing takes place Friday.