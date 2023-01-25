TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game.
“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
Instead of saying something, Espinoza said he decided to buy a ticket at the counter instead.
That’s when he realized he picked up a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Espinoza told the Florida lottery the big win was still hard to believe.
“I can’t believe I won a million dollars!” Espinoza said, sharing that he and his wife now plan on buying a home for their family.
Espinoza bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
As of this report, 42 tickets worth $1 million are still up for grabs, however, only 1 grand-prize ticket worth $25 million is left.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|42
|118
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|78
|222
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|590
|1,557
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|600
|1,538
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.