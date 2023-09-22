TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won a $1 million prize playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Christopher Banks, 52, of Pensacola bought his winning ticket at a Publix, located at 9251 University Parkway in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for that sale.

Banks chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest prize across Florida scratch-off games, with the best odds, a 1-in-4.50 chance of becoming a millionaire.

Florida scratch-off games have generated over $58.3 billion in prizes, making 1,878 people millionaires. $180.9 billion has been generated for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.