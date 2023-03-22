TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won $1 million from a $50 scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Howard Carling, 67, of Palm Bay, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Lottery officials said Carling bought the winning ticket from Sunlight Food Mar on Jupiter Boulevard Southwest in Palm Bay. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million. It is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, officials said. The game also features the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.