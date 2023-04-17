TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was more than a pleasure during one man’s stop at Publix when he picked up a $1 million winning lottery ticket from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 44-year-old Giovanni Salazar, of Cooper City, claimed his million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Salazar chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of taking home the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,73916023137
$50,0001-in-142,79430043257
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1473281,819
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1383311,807
$5,0001-in-5,0148,5441,3307,214
$1,0001-in-1,00042,8567,41335,443
(Florida Lottery)

Salazar bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

In a tweet, lottery officials joked, “Some days shopping at Publix is a pleasure and other days it’s a million-dollar thrill!”

The $50 game features the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.