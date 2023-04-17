TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was more than a pleasure during one man’s stop at Publix when he picked up a $1 million winning lottery ticket from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, 44-year-old Giovanni Salazar, of Cooper City, claimed his million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.
Salazar chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of taking home the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|23
|137
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|43
|257
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|328
|1,819
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|331
|1,807
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|1,330
|7,214
|$1,000
|1-in-1,000
|42,856
|7,413
|35,443
Salazar bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
In a tweet, lottery officials joked, “Some days shopping at Publix is a pleasure and other days it’s a million-dollar thrill!”
The $50 game features the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.