TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was more than a pleasure during one man’s stop at Publix when he picked up a $1 million winning lottery ticket from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 44-year-old Giovanni Salazar, of Cooper City, claimed his million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Salazar chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of taking home the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 23 137 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 43 257 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 328 1,819 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 331 1,807 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,330 7,214 $1,000 1-in-1,000 42,856 7,413 35,443 (Florida Lottery)

Salazar bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

In a tweet, lottery officials joked, “Some days shopping at Publix is a pleasure and other days it’s a million-dollar thrill!”

The $50 game features the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.