TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gold rush! A Miami man is the latest lucky winner to take home a million dollars from the Florida Lottery.

Willie Turner, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize after picking up a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. Turner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Turner’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-1,925,599. After his big win, only two second-place prizes remain. None of the $15 million top prizes remain.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $15,000,000 1-in-11,553,592 4 0 4 $1,000,000 1-in-1,925,599 24 2 22 $100,000 1-in-2,310,718 20 3 17 $20,000 1-in-59,478 777 70 707 $10,000 1-in-59,555 776 75 701 $5,000 1-in-19,929 2,319 206 2,113 $1,000 1-in-821 56,273 5,545 50,728 (Data: Florida Lottery)

Turner bought his winning ticket from Monar Market, located at 1108 Northwest 62nd Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game features four top prizes of $15 million. The lottery says the overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.