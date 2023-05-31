TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gold rush! A Miami man is the latest lucky winner to take home a million dollars from the Florida Lottery.

Willie Turner, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize after picking up a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. Turner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Turner’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-1,925,599. After his big win, only two second-place prizes remain. None of the $15 million top prizes remain.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$15,000,0001-in-11,553,592404
$1,000,0001-in-1,925,59924222
$100,0001-in-2,310,71820317
$20,0001-in-59,47877770707
$10,0001-in-59,55577675701
$5,0001-in-19,9292,3192062,113
$1,0001-in-82156,2735,54550,728
(Data: Florida Lottery)

Turner bought his winning ticket from Monar Market, located at 1108 Northwest 62nd Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.  

The $30 game features four top prizes of $15 million. The lottery says the overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59. 