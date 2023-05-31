TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gold rush! A Miami man is the latest lucky winner to take home a million dollars from the Florida Lottery.
Willie Turner, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize after picking up a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. Turner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Turner’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-1,925,599. After his big win, only two second-place prizes remain. None of the $15 million top prizes remain.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$15,000,000
|1-in-11,553,592
|4
|0
|4
|$1,000,000
|1-in-1,925,599
|24
|2
|22
|$100,000
|1-in-2,310,718
|20
|3
|17
|$20,000
|1-in-59,478
|777
|70
|707
|$10,000
|1-in-59,555
|776
|75
|701
|$5,000
|1-in-19,929
|2,319
|206
|2,113
|$1,000
|1-in-821
|56,273
|5,545
|50,728
Turner bought his winning ticket from Monar Market, located at 1108 Northwest 62nd Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $30 game features four top prizes of $15 million. The lottery says the overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.