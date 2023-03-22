TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball lottery drawing held on Nov. 7, 2022.

According to the Florida Lottery, Carlos Del Valle, 46, of Kissimmee, claimed his Powerball prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

Del Valle’s winning Quick Pick ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but failed to match the Power Ball number, which would have given him the jackpot prize.

His odds of winning the $1 million prize were 1-in-11,688,053. The odds of winning the jackpot prize were 1-in-292,201,338.

Del Valle bought his million-dollar-winning ticket from Sunshine located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $96 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m., ET to be eligible for the drawing.