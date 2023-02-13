TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old Florida returned home with some deep pockets after he claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Matthew Gordon, 31, of Jacksonville, claimed his million-dollar prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Gordon bought his winning ticket from Riverwalk BP, located at 1304 Prudential Drive in Jacksonville. He received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
According to data from the Florida Lottery, Gordon’s odds of winning his million-dollar ticket were 1-in-267,739.
In total, 38 second-place prizes worth $1 million are left. Only 1 grand prize worth $25 million remains unclaimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|38
|122
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|68
|232
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|530
|1,617
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|525
|1,613
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.