TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old Florida returned home with some deep pockets after he claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Matthew Gordon, 31, of Jacksonville, claimed his million-dollar prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Gordon bought his winning ticket from Riverwalk BP, located at 1304 Prudential Drive in Jacksonville. He received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

According to data from the Florida Lottery, Gordon’s odds of winning his million-dollar ticket were 1-in-267,739.

In total, 38 second-place prizes worth $1 million are left. Only 1 grand prize worth $25 million remains unclaimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 38 122 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 68 232 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 530 1,617 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 525 1,613 (Florida Lottery)

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.