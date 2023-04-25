CLERMONT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won a million-dollar prize from one of the Florida Lottery’s top games, according to a Tuesday release.

The Florida Lottery said John McPherson, 38, of Clermont claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game, which is one of the most expensive yet rewarding games the lottery offers.

McPherson won his prize from a ticket he purchased at the Publix at 4351 South US Highway 27 in Clermont.

The 38-year-old took his prize home as a one-time payment of $820,000. The Publix will also get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The 500X The Cash game costs $50 to play and has one remaining top prize of $25 million. It also has 22 $1 million prizes left.