MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man just won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said 52-year-old Juan Estrada, of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

The lottery said Estrada chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

According to the lottery, Estrada bought the winning ticket at Collins Food Market on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.