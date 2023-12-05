Related video above: $1M A Year for Life among new games from Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Lucky winner! The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that the Sunshine State has welcomed another millionaire thanks to the “$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular” scratch-off game.

Glen Thaxton, 69, of Panama City, took home the $1 million prize from the $50 scratch-off game. He claimed his prize at the lottery’s Pensacola District Office and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

According to the lottery, Thaxton purchased his winning ticket from Front Beach Road Foot Mart, located at 11214 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratch-off ticket.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.