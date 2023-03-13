TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was the latest lottery winner to cash in a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Tyrone Bouie, of Sanford, claimed his $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
Bouie’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-3,211,560. Only six million-dollar top prizes remain unclaimed as a part of the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-3,211,560
|12
|6
|6
|$5,000.00
|1-in-40,144
|960
|375
|585
|$1,000.00
|1-in-13,400
|2,876
|1,154
|1,722
|$500.00
|1-in-2,499
|15,424
|5,806
|9,618
|$200.00
|1-in-2,354
|16,372
|6,227
|10,145
|$100.00
|1-in-293
|131,637
|49,941
|81,696
Bouie bought his winning ticket from Conrad Mobil, located at 2600 North Dixie Freeway in New Smyrna Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98, the Florida Lottery’s website shows.