TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was the latest lottery winner to cash in a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tyrone Bouie, of Sanford, claimed his $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Bouie’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-3,211,560. Only six million-dollar top prizes remain unclaimed as a part of the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,000.001-in-3,211,5601266
$5,000.001-in-40,144960375585
$1,000.001-in-13,4002,8761,1541,722
$500.001-in-2,49915,4245,8069,618
$200.001-in-2,35416,3726,22710,145
$100.001-in-293131,63749,94181,696

Bouie bought his winning ticket from Conrad Mobil, located at 2600 North Dixie Freeway in New Smyrna Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98, the Florida Lottery’s website shows.