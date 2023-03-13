TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was the latest lottery winner to cash in a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tyrone Bouie, of Sanford, claimed his $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Bouie’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-3,211,560. Only six million-dollar top prizes remain unclaimed as a part of the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000.00 1-in-3,211,560 12 6 6 $5,000.00 1-in-40,144 960 375 585 $1,000.00 1-in-13,400 2,876 1,154 1,722 $500.00 1-in-2,499 15,424 5,806 9,618 $200.00 1-in-2,354 16,372 6,227 10,145 $100.00 1-in-293 131,637 49,941 81,696

Bouie bought his winning ticket from Conrad Mobil, located at 2600 North Dixie Freeway in New Smyrna Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98, the Florida Lottery’s website shows.