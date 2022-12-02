BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off.

Huffine won the prize from a ticket he bought at a Publix at 6030 14th Street West in Bradenton. The store will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Bradenton man took home his winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000.

Those who play 50X The Cash Scratch-Off can win 12 top prizes of $1,000,000! The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.9.