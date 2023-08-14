TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old Florida ma was the latest lucky lottery winner to add a couple of extra digits to his account.
Fred Ballou, of Vero Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Ballou chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
His odds of picking up the winning ticket were 1-in-2,093,055. Only seven of the 16 total $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-4,186,110
|8
|3
|5
|$1,000,000
|1-in-2,093,055
|16
|7
|9
|$100,000
|1-in-1,395,370
|24
|10
|14
|$20,000
|1-in-59,377
|564
|213
|351
|$10,000
|1-in-59,272
|565
|208
|357
|$5,000
|1-in-39,773
|842
|320
|522
|$1,000
|1-in-2,031
|16,488
|6,285
|10,203
Ballou bought his winning ticket from Sam’s Market and Deli, located at 1503 Angle Road in Fort Pierce. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.