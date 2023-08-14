TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old Florida ma was the latest lucky lottery winner to add a couple of extra digits to his account.

Fred Ballou, of Vero Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Ballou chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

His odds of picking up the winning ticket were 1-in-2,093,055. Only seven of the 16 total $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-4,186,110 8 3 5 $1,000,000 1-in-2,093,055 16 7 9 $100,000 1-in-1,395,370 24 10 14 $20,000 1-in-59,377 564 213 351 $10,000 1-in-59,272 565 208 357 $5,000 1-in-39,773 842 320 522 $1,000 1-in-2,031 16,488 6,285 10,203 (Florida Lottery)

Ballou bought his winning ticket from Sam’s Market and Deli, located at 1503 Angle Road in Fort Pierce. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.