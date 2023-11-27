MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won big after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from his local Circle K.

Monday morning, the Florida Lottery announced that Jose Ramirez, 59, of Miami won a $1 million prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was bought at a Circle K at 24996 Overseas Highway in Summerland Key, which will get a $2,000 bonus for the sale.

Ramirez took his prize home as a one-time payment of $795,000.

The Gold Rush game has nine prizes of $5 million left, along with 26 remaining $1 million prizes.