FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Gilchrist County is a $1 million richer after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a gas station.

The Florida Lottery said Bharatkumar Bodalia, of Trenton, claimed his prize at the Gainesville District Office on Friday.

Bodalia bought the winning ticket at the Shop & Hop gas station, located at 8731 Northwest 174th Street in Fanning Springs. The retailer will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000.

Bodalia did not win the top prize in the 500X THE CASH game, however. Players could win $25 million, which the Florida Lottery said is the largest prize to be offered in the state. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.