TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One man is not only waking up a millionaire, but a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million top prize playing a $20 scratch-off game.

Travis Hall, 44, from Port St. Lucie purchased the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER from Publix, located at 746 Southwest Federal Highway in Stuart. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for the sale.

“I stopped at Publix to grab a sub and decided to try my luck with a $20 Scratch-Off,” Hall told Lottery officials. “Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million-dollar win! After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife–my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing.”

The MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game features over $493 million in prizes, with eight top prizes of $5 million.