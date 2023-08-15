TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida man is taking home a million-dollar top prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Humberto Herrera Alvarez, of Miami, claimed his top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Alvarez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,051,370. Only three of the 10 top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-2,051,370 10 3 7 $100,000 1-in-1,025,685 20 7 13 $10,000 1-in-45,586 450 140 310 $5,000 1-in-41,027 500 162 338 $1,000 1-in-8,205 2,500 818 1,682 $500 1-in-393 52,120 16,696 35,424 (Florida Lottery)

Herrera Alvarez bought his winning ticket from Ruby Fuel, located at 5100 Northwest 7th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.