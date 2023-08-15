TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida man is taking home a million-dollar top prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Humberto Herrera Alvarez, of Miami, claimed his top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Alvarez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,051,370. Only three of the 10 top prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-2,051,370
|10
|3
|7
|$100,000
|1-in-1,025,685
|20
|7
|13
|$10,000
|1-in-45,586
|450
|140
|310
|$5,000
|1-in-41,027
|500
|162
|338
|$1,000
|1-in-8,205
|2,500
|818
|1,682
|$500
|1-in-393
|52,120
|16,696
|35,424
Herrera Alvarez bought his winning ticket from Ruby Fuel, located at 5100 Northwest 7th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $10 Scratch-Off game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.