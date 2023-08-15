TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida man is taking home a million-dollar top prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Humberto Herrera Alvarez, of Miami, claimed his top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Alvarez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,051,370. Only three of the 10 top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-2,051,3701037
$100,0001-in-1,025,68520713
$10,0001-in-45,586450140310
$5,0001-in-41,027500162338
$1,0001-in-8,2052,5008181,682
$5001-in-39352,12016,69635,424
(Florida Lottery)

Herrera Alvarez bought his winning ticket from Ruby Fuel, located at 5100 Northwest 7th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.