TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miramar man made a million dollars when he claimed a winning 500X the Cash scratch-off ticket at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee
Fahmin Ali, 38, claimed chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709. A total of 175 million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)
|1-in-21,727,995
|2
|2
|0
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-185,709
|234
|175
|59
|$50,000.00
|1-in-120,711
|360
|266
|94
|$20,000.00
|1-in-20,091
|2,163
|1,611
|552
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,035
|2,169
|1,624
|545
Ali bought his winning ticket from Columbus Food and Beverage Store, located at 9061 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million – the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.