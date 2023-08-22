TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miramar man made a million dollars when he claimed a winning 500X the Cash scratch-off ticket at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee

Fahmin Ali, 38, claimed chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709. A total of 175 million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25) 1-in-21,727,995 2 2 0 $1,000,000.00 1-in-185,709 234 175 59 $50,000.00 1-in-120,711 360 266 94 $20,000.00 1-in-20,091 2,163 1,611 552 $10,000.00 1-in-20,035 2,169 1,624 545 (Florida Lottery)

Ali bought his winning ticket from Columbus Food and Beverage Store, located at 9061 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million – the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.