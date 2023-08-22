TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miramar man made a million dollars when he claimed a winning 500X the Cash scratch-off ticket at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee

Fahmin Ali, 38, claimed chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709. A total of 175 million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)1-in-21,727,995220
$1,000,000.001-in-185,70923417559
$50,000.001-in-120,71136026694
$20,000.001-in-20,0912,1631,611552
$10,000.001-in-20,0352,1691,624545
(Florida Lottery)

Ali bought his winning ticket from Columbus Food and Beverage Store, located at 9061 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million – the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.