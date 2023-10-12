TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Chipley man took home the first $1 million prize playing the lottery’s newest game, the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH scratch-off, according to the Florida Lottery.

Kenneth Conklin, 51, purchased his winning ticket from Tom Thumb, located at 1034 Main Street in Chipley. The retailer will receive $2,000 for selling the ticket.

Conklin chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.

He is the first winner to claim one of the 18 available $1 million prizes. The $20 ticket launched in September and offers more than $447 million in total cash prizes including 26 prizes ranging from $1 million to $5 million.

Florida scratch-off games have generated over $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.