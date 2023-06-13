Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 64-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was the latest lucky lottery player to take home a $1 million top prize.

Seranel Dervil claimed his $1 million prize from the 50X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Dervil chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His slim odds of picking up the top prize were 1-in-5,288,340. Only two of the 12 top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-5,288,340 12 2 10 $100,000 1-in-4,230,672 15 4 11 $10,000 1-in-1,269,202 50 11 39 $5,000 1-in-423,067 150 47 103 $1,000 1-in-528,834 120 30 90 (Florida Lottery)

Dervil bought his winning ticket at A&T Food Mart, located at 19051 South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes and overall odds of winning at 1-in-3.90.