Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 64-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was the latest lucky lottery player to take home a $1 million top prize.

Seranel Dervil claimed his $1 million prize from the 50X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Dervil chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His slim odds of picking up the top prize were 1-in-5,288,340. Only two of the 12 top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-5,288,34012210
$100,0001-in-4,230,67215411
$10,0001-in-1,269,202501139
$5,0001-in-423,06715047103
$1,0001-in-528,8341203090
(Florida Lottery)

Dervil bought his winning ticket at A&T Food Mart, located at 19051 South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes and overall odds of winning at 1-in-3.90.