Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 64-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was the latest lucky lottery player to take home a $1 million top prize.
Seranel Dervil claimed his $1 million prize from the 50X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Dervil chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
His slim odds of picking up the top prize were 1-in-5,288,340. Only two of the 12 top prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-5,288,340
|12
|2
|10
|$100,000
|1-in-4,230,672
|15
|4
|11
|$10,000
|1-in-1,269,202
|50
|11
|39
|$5,000
|1-in-423,067
|150
|47
|103
|$1,000
|1-in-528,834
|120
|30
|90
Dervil bought his winning ticket at A&T Food Mart, located at 19051 South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $5 game features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes and overall odds of winning at 1-in-3.90.