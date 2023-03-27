TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida man was the latest winner to ‘pass go’ and collect $1 million from the Florida Lottery’s Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

According to the Lottery, Marques Robinson, 37, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his million-dollar winning top prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

Robinson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

His odds of collecting the top prize were 1-in-3,211,560. Six of the 12 total top prizes remain unclaimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-3,211,5601266
$5,0001-in-40,144960354606
$1,0001-in-13,4002,8761,0821,794
$5001-in-2,49915,4245,4669,958
$2001-in-2,35416,3725,87210,500
$1001-in-293131,63747,11284,525
(Florida Lottery)

Robinson bought his winning ticket from Tina’s Grocery, located at 509 25th Street in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.