TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida man was the latest winner to ‘pass go’ and collect $1 million from the Florida Lottery’s Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
According to the Lottery, Marques Robinson, 37, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his million-dollar winning top prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.
Robinson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
His odds of collecting the top prize were 1-in-3,211,560. Six of the 12 total top prizes remain unclaimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-3,211,560
|12
|6
|6
|$5,000
|1-in-40,144
|960
|354
|606
|$1,000
|1-in-13,400
|2,876
|1,082
|1,794
|$500
|1-in-2,499
|15,424
|5,466
|9,958
|$200
|1-in-2,354
|16,372
|5,872
|10,500
|$100
|1-in-293
|131,637
|47,112
|84,525
Robinson bought his winning ticket from Tina’s Grocery, located at 509 25th Street in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $5 scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.