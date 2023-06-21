TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man confirmed his luck on Wednesday after claiming his $1 million prize from a scratch-off, for the second time.

The Florida Lottery announced that Scottie Grant, 58, of Escambia County won another million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

“I’m Back!” Grant said when he re-entered the lottery headquarters doors. His first win was in December 2022, playing the same scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle Food Mart in Pensacola. The retailer at that store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

Grant received his winnings in a one-time payment of $820,000.