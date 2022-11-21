TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.
According to the Florida Lottery, Domingue bought his winning scratch-off ticket from M & M Market located at 1201 Ohio Avenue in Lynn Haven. The retailer who sold Domingue his $2 million-winning ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus commission.
The $10 scratch-off features over $176 million in cash prizes, including 8 top prizes of $2 million. So far, three of the five $2 million top prizes have been paid out. Five top prizes remain unclaimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$2,000,000
|1-in-3,050,430
|8
|5
|3
|$10,000
|1-in-119,625
|204
|114
|90
|$5,000
|1-in-23,972
|1,018
|565
|453
|$1,000
|1-in-3,165
|7,711
|4,315
|3,396
According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.51.