TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.

According to the Florida Lottery, Domingue bought his winning scratch-off ticket from M & M Market located at 1201 Ohio Avenue in Lynn Haven. The retailer who sold Domingue his $2 million-winning ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus commission.

The $10 scratch-off features over $176 million in cash prizes, including 8 top prizes of $2 million. So far, three of the five $2 million top prizes have been paid out. Five top prizes remain unclaimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $2,000,000 1-in-3,050,430 8 5 3 $10,000 1-in-119,625 204 114 90 $5,000 1-in-23,972 1,018 565 453 $1,000 1-in-3,165 7,711 4,315 3,396 Data: Florida Lottery

According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.51.