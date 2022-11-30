TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man “watched his money multiply” after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Richard Braswell, of St. Augustine, claimed his $1 million second-place prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, Braswell chose to receive million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Braswell bought his winning ticket at the Publix located at 4255 US Highway 1 South in St. Augustine. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said on its website.

The odds of hitting the $25 million top prize is 1-in-21,419,145. So far, one of the two top prized has been paid out.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 60 100 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 106 194 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 795 1,352 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 797 1,341 (Data: Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.