TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man “watched his money multiply” after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.
Richard Braswell, of St. Augustine, claimed his $1 million second-place prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, Braswell chose to receive million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Braswell bought his winning ticket at the Publix located at 4255 US Highway 1 South in St. Augustine. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said on its website.
The odds of hitting the $25 million top prize is 1-in-21,419,145. So far, one of the two top prized has been paid out.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|60
|100
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|106
|194
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|795
|1,352
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|797
|1,341
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.