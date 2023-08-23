TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sumter County man claimed a $1 million prize on Wednesday playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

Michael Nelson, Sr., 66, of The Villages, purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 770 Kristine Way in The Villages.

Nelson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

This $50 scratch-off game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games comprise around 72 percent of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2022-2023. They have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.