TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ‘struck gold’ when he bought a million-dollar winning ticket from the Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that 63-year-old James Riley, of Ocoee, claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Riley chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Riley’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize are 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 12 20 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 40 60 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 46 74 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 703 1,187 $1,000 1-in-2,400 31,500 11,863 19,637 (Florida Lottery)

According to the Lottery, Riley bought his winning ticket from Ocoee Food Mart, located at 700 South Bluford Avenue in Ocoee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65