TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ‘struck gold’ when he bought a million-dollar winning ticket from the Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced that 63-year-old James Riley, of Ocoee, claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Riley chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Riley’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize are 1-in-2,362,500.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|12
|20
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|40
|60
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|46
|74
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|703
|1,187
|$1,000
|1-in-2,400
|31,500
|11,863
|19,637
According to the Lottery, Riley bought his winning ticket from Ocoee Food Mart, located at 700 South Bluford Avenue in Ocoee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $20 Scratch-Off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65