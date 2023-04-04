TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ‘struck gold’ when he bought a million-dollar winning ticket from the Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that 63-year-old James Riley, of Ocoee, claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Riley chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Riley’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize are 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,0001-in-2,362,500321220
$1,000,0001-in-756,0001004060
$100,0001-in-630,0001204674
$10,0001-in-40,0001,8907031,187
$1,0001-in-2,40031,50011,86319,637
(Florida Lottery)

According to the Lottery, Riley bought his winning ticket from Ocoee Food Mart, located at 700 South Bluford Avenue in Ocoee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65