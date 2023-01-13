MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.

The Lottery said Pierre Bourgoignie, 58, of Miami claimed the prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game on behalf of K-Rod Revocable Living Trust.

Bourgoignie took his prize as a one-time payment of $820,000.

The lottery said the 58-year-old bought his winning ticket from the Publix on 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $50 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game offers a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, there is one $25 million prize left. The lottery also had 49 $1 million prizes left.