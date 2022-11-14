TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old Florida man cashed out “a cool $1 million” prize playing Mega Millions, the Florida lottery announced Monday.

Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, Martin County bought his ticket for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29, 2022.

His million-dollar winning Quick Pick ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Eastman bought his winning ticket at Cumberland Farms located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach. The retailer who sold Eastman his winning Mega Millions ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus commission.

According to Mega Millions, Eastman’s odds of winning his $1 million was 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

PRIZE LEVEL PRIZE MEGAPLIER PRIZE ODDS 5-of-5 + MB $189 Million – 1 in 302,575,350 5-of-5 $1,000,000.00 $3,000,000 1 in 12,607,306 4-of-5 + MB $10,000.00 $30,000 1 in 931,001 4-of-5 $500.00 $1,500 1 in 38,792 Data: Florida Lottery

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 p.m. The estimated jackpot is $207 million.