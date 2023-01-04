TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Frank Barone, of Delray Beach, claimed his $1 million prize from the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Barone chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
According to data on the lottery’s website, Barone’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|53
|107
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|90
|210
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|666
|1,481
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|685
|1,453
Barone bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 16130 Jog Road in Delray Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
According to the lottery, the $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.