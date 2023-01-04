TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Frank Barone, of Delray Beach, claimed his $1 million prize from the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Barone chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to data on the lottery’s website, Barone’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,000.001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,000.001-in-267,73916053107
$50,000.001-in-142,79430090210
$20,000.001-in-19,9532,1476661,481
$10,000.001-in-20,0372,1386851,453
(Florida Lottery)

Barone bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 16130 Jog Road in Delray Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the lottery, the $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.