TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Frank Barone, of Delray Beach, claimed his $1 million prize from the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Barone chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to data on the lottery’s website, Barone’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 53 107 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 90 210 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 666 1,481 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 685 1,453 (Florida Lottery)

Barone bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 16130 Jog Road in Delray Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the lottery, the $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.