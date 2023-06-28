TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man is going home with some ‘Mega money’ after stopping at Publix to pick up a Mega Millions ticket.

Hugh Hackney, of Fort Myers, claimed his second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million. His winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

His odds of winning the million-dollar prize were 1-in-12,607,306. The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-302,575,350.

PRIZE
LEVEL		MEGA MILLIONS
PRIZE		ODDS
5-of-5 + MBJackpot1-in-302,575,350
5-of-5$1,000,0001-in-12,607,306
4-of-5 + MB$10,0001-in-931,001
4-of-5$5001-in-38,792
3-of-5 + MB$2001-in-14,547
3-of-5$101-in-606
2-of-5 + MB$101-in-693
1-of-5 + MB$41-in-89
0-of-5 + MB$21-in-37
(Mega Millions)

Hackney bought his $1 million-winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 24, 2023, drawing at Publix, located at 2160 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.