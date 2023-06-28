TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man is going home with some ‘Mega money’ after stopping at Publix to pick up a Mega Millions ticket.

Hugh Hackney, of Fort Myers, claimed his second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million. His winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

His odds of winning the million-dollar prize were 1-in-12,607,306. The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-302,575,350.

PRIZE ODDS 5-of-5 + MB Jackpot 1-in-302,575,350 5-of-5 $1,000,000 1-in-12,607,306 4-of-5 + MB $10,000 1-in-931,001 4-of-5 $500 1-in-38,792 3-of-5 + MB $200 1-in-14,547 3-of-5 $10 1-in-606 2-of-5 + MB $10 1-in-693 1-of-5 + MB $4 1-in-89 0-of-5 + MB $2 1-in-37 (Mega Millions)

Hackney bought his $1 million-winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 24, 2023, drawing at Publix, located at 2160 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.