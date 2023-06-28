TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man is going home with some ‘Mega money’ after stopping at Publix to pick up a Mega Millions ticket.
Hugh Hackney, of Fort Myers, claimed his second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million. His winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
His odds of winning the million-dollar prize were 1-in-12,607,306. The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-302,575,350.
|PRIZE
LEVEL
|MEGA MILLIONS
PRIZE
|ODDS
|5-of-5 + MB
|Jackpot
|1-in-302,575,350
|5-of-5
|$1,000,000
|1-in-12,607,306
|4-of-5 + MB
|$10,000
|1-in-931,001
|4-of-5
|$500
|1-in-38,792
|3-of-5 + MB
|$200
|1-in-14,547
|3-of-5
|$10
|1-in-606
|2-of-5 + MB
|$10
|1-in-693
|1-of-5 + MB
|$4
|1-in-89
|0-of-5 + MB
|$2
|1-in-37
Hackney bought his $1 million-winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 24, 2023, drawing at Publix, located at 2160 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.