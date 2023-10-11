TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man turned $50 in $1 million after winning a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

Paul Nitz, 54, of Merritt Island, claimed his $1 million prize from at the Lottery’s Headquarters Office in Tallahassee. Nitz chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His long odds of hitting the grand prize were 1-in-185,709.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)1-in-21,727,995220
$1,000,0001-in-185,70923415975
$50,0001-in-120,711360243117
$20,0001-in-20,0912,1631,463700
$10,0001-in-20,0352,1691,471698
(Florida Lottery)

Nitz bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 125 East Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.