TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man turned $50 in $1 million after winning a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

Paul Nitz, 54, of Merritt Island, claimed his $1 million prize from at the Lottery’s Headquarters Office in Tallahassee. Nitz chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His long odds of hitting the grand prize were 1-in-185,709.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25) 1-in-21,727,995 2 2 0 $1,000,000 1-in-185,709 234 159 75 $50,000 1-in-120,711 360 243 117 $20,000 1-in-20,091 2,163 1,463 700 $10,000 1-in-20,035 2,169 1,471 698 (Florida Lottery)

Nitz bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 125 East Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.