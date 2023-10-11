TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man turned $50 in $1 million after winning a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
Paul Nitz, 54, of Merritt Island, claimed his $1 million prize from at the Lottery’s Headquarters Office in Tallahassee. Nitz chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
His long odds of hitting the grand prize were 1-in-185,709.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)
|1-in-21,727,995
|2
|2
|0
|$1,000,000
|1-in-185,709
|234
|159
|75
|$50,000
|1-in-120,711
|360
|243
|117
|$20,000
|1-in-20,091
|2,163
|1,463
|700
|$10,000
|1-in-20,035
|2,169
|1,471
|698
Nitz bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 125 East Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.