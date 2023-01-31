BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who bought a $50 scratch-off is $1 million richer.

The Florida Lottery announced that 55-year-old Ricardo Canales, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Canales chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Lottery officials said Canales bought the winning ticket from Kwik Stop at 2201 Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH game costs $50 and features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The scratch-off also gives players the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there is one top-prize ticket remaining. There are 42 tickets worth $1 million left.

The odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.