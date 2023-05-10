TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami Dade County man is $1 million richer after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a gas station.

The Florida Lottery said 55-year-old Claudy Charles of Homestead claimed the prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Charles chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

More Florida lottery stories:

Lottery officials said Charles bought the winning ticket from Amerika Gas Station, located at 1541 Southeast 12th Avenue in Homestead. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there is one $25 million prize remaining. There are also 17 $1 million prizes remaining.